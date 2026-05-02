Punjab Police use new sacrilege law 1st time after Malout

FIR filed as police review CCTV

The FIR was filed against unknown people based on a local resident's complaint, and police are now checking CCTV footage to track down those responsible.

The new law was created after years of repeated sacrilege cases, 597 in the past decade, and is meant to send a strong message that these acts won't be tolerated anymore.

AAP spokesperson Neel Garg has welcomed the quick police response.