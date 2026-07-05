Punjab probes 7 Markfed Milkfed officials for alleged urea diversion

Price gap fuels ₹6000cr urea diversion

Here's the deal: farmers get agricultural urea at just ₹5.92 per kilo thanks to subsidies, but industries pay ₹55-₹65 per kilo without any help.

That massive price gap makes illegal diversion tempting, and in 2022 it was estimated that diversion cost India about ₹6,000 crore annually despite government crackdowns.

Punjab's case is a reminder that stronger checks are needed to keep subsidies working for those who need them most.