Punjab reassigns 7 IAS officers across medical and local bodies India Jun 03, 2026

Punjab just switched up roles for seven senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

Manjit Singh Brar is now heading medical education and research, while Ghanshyam Thori moves to the local bodies department and steps away from his health and National Health Mission (NHM) roles.

These changes are part of a bigger reshuffle to keep things running smoothly in key departments.