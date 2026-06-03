Punjab reassigns 7 IAS officers across medical and local bodies
Punjab just switched up roles for seven senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.
Manjit Singh Brar is now heading medical education and research, while Ghanshyam Thori moves to the local bodies department and steps away from his health and National Health Mission (NHM) roles.
These changes are part of a bigger reshuffle to keep things running smoothly in key departments.
Kulwant Singh becomes higher education director
Kulwant Singh takes over as director of higher education, with Harsuhinder Pal Singh stepping into Kulwant's old spot at local bodies.
Sakshi Sawhney adds mission director of NHM to her plate, alongside her current planning role.
Jaspreet Singh gets extra responsibility as managing director of Punjab Infotech, and Rubinder Singh Brar will now manage two major state industry corporations plus serve as additional secretary in local bodies.