Punjab records season's worst day as 51 stubble fires
India
Punjab just had its worst day of the season for farm fires, with 51 stubble-burning incidents reported in a single day.
By October 13, the state hit 174 cases, about 38% higher than last year at this time, raising fresh worries about air quality.
Punjab officials deploy drones, issue fines
Most of these fires happened in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts, while Barnala and Bathinda saw none.
With pollution concerns growing, officials are stepping up monitoring using drones for real-time tracking.
Fines have already been issued as authorities push for stricter enforcement to curb crop burning.