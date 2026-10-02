Punjab releases ₹1,262.54cr to 36.87L women for October to December
India
Big news for women in Punjab: the state just released ₹1,262.54 crore to 36.87 lakh women through the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna.
This round covers October to December and follows a previous payout of ₹2,562.33 crore.
The scheme, launched on July 1, is all about boosting financial and social support for women.
Punjab scheme near 97% women coverage
The scheme is set to reach about 97% of Punjab's female population, so almost every woman in the state gets a share.
Since its launch on July 1, 2026, ₹3,824.87 crore has been distributed directly to mothers and daughters.
Mann also pointed out that this kind of help could be at risk if there is a change in government.