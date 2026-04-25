Punjab runs statewide blackout drill April 24 to test preparedness

NDRF and officials lead community drills

The drill brought together the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade, police, and local officials.

In Hoshiarpur and Amritsar, leaders like Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain and Assistant Commissioner Pragti Sethi made sure everything ran smoothly.

The focus was on teamwork, especially getting communities involved in evacuation drills and response plans, so everyone knows what to do if things ever get serious.