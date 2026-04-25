Punjab runs statewide blackout drill April 24 to test preparedness
On April 24, Punjab went dark for a statewide blackout drill to see how ready everyone is for emergencies.
At 8pm air raid sirens signaled a 15-minute power cut, with residents asked to switch off generators.
Power came back at 8:15pm after the all clear, giving officials and locals a quick but real taste of what an emergency could feel like.
NDRF and officials lead community drills
The drill brought together the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade, police, and local officials.
In Hoshiarpur and Amritsar, leaders like Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain and Assistant Commissioner Pragti Sethi made sure everything ran smoothly.
The focus was on teamwork, especially getting communities involved in evacuation drills and response plans, so everyone knows what to do if things ever get serious.