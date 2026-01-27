Punjab schools get a surprise day off after Republic Day—here's what's up
India
All schools across Punjab—government, private, aided, and recognized—will stay closed on January 27, 2026.
The state announced this extra holiday right after Republic Day celebrations, telling all schools to follow the order strictly.
Students and parents: Excited or confused?
While lots of students are happy about an unexpected break, some families wondered why there's a holiday after the festivities are over.
A few schools were slow to share the news, which led to some confusion at home.
The government has now asked schools to communicate these updates more clearly in the future.
Back to class soon
Don't get too comfy—regular classes start again on January 28.
This post-Republic Day break isn't happening everywhere.