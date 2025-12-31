Punjab schools get extra winter break till January 7 India Dec 31, 2025

Punjab has pushed winter holidays for all schools to January 7, 2026, because of heavy fog and a biting cold wave.

Students and staff, who were supposed to be back on January 1, now get a few more days off.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the move came after Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's directions, putting student health first as the weather stays harsh.