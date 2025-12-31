Next Article
Punjab schools get extra winter break till January 7
Punjab has pushed winter holidays for all schools to January 7, 2026, because of heavy fog and a biting cold wave.
Students and staff, who were supposed to be back on January 1, now get a few more days off.
Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the move came after Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's directions, putting student health first as the weather stays harsh.
Why does this matter?
It's not just Punjab—Uttar Pradesh schools are closed till January 1, and Haryana has extended holidays from January 1-15 with later start times to dodge the morning chill.
All these changes aim to keep students safe and warm while the cold wave continues.