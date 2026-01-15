Next Article
Punjab schools to open at 10am as cold wave, fog hit state
India
Punjab schools are shifting to a later start—10:00am instead of the usual early mornings—from January 16-21 because of a strong cold wave and heavy fog.
Primary classes will run till 3:00pm while older students finish at 3:20pm.
The Democratic Teachers's Front (DTF) Punjab urged the government to revise school timings and raised concerns about student safety on foggy roads.
Why does this matter?
With thick fog making it tough to see and increasing the risk of road accidents—especially in places like Fazilka—the new timings are meant to keep students and teachers safer during their commute.
The goal is to protect students from the cold weather and dangerous travel.