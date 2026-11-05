Punjab sees 17.3% drop but stubble-burning rises in 11 districts
Even though Punjab has seen a 17.3% drop in stubble-burning overall this year, 11 out of 23 districts are actually reporting more fires.
Gurdaspur tops the list with incidents more than doubled, and places like Tarn Taran and Ferozepur aren't far behind.
The rise comes as several cities are already struggling with poor air quality: the air quality index, or AQI, is above 200 in many spots.
Harvest delays prompt CAQM enforcement warnings
Paddy harvesting is lagging behind last year (85.10% done this year, compared with 87.97% last year), so farmers feel rushed to clear fields, and may resort to burning paddy stubble instead of waiting for its collection and management.
To tackle this, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) is ramping up checks and warning of strict action if rules aren't followed.
With wheat sowing season around the corner and health concerns rising, farmers say they're under real pressure to keep farm fires down and help improve Punjab's air.