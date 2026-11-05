Punjab sees 17.3% drop but stubble-burning rises in 11 districts

Even though Punjab has seen a 17.3% drop in stubble-burning overall this year, 11 out of 23 districts are actually reporting more fires.

Gurdaspur tops the list with incidents more than doubled, and places like Tarn Taran and Ferozepur aren't far behind.

The rise comes as several cities are already struggling with poor air quality: the air quality index, or AQI, is above 200 in many spots.