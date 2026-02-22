Punjab: Serving Army man, ex-cop among 6 arrested for drug

Police intercepted a Thar SUV near Green Avenue

Police intercepted a Thar SUV near Green Avenue, finding over 1kg of heroin and ₹30,000 cash inside.

Four suspects were caught on the spot; interrogation led to Boxer and Dimple Rani's arrest nearby with nearly 4kg more heroin and a pistol.

The gang used drones from Pakistan to drop drugs into India, then used official ID cards to dodge checkpoints.

Officers also seized two vehicles linked to the operation. Investigations are still on, with police tracking links to jailed accomplices using mobile phones.