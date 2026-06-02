Harassed over unpaid school fees, Punjab student dies by suicide

A 17-year-old student of Disciplined Disciple International School in Fatehgarh Churian, Punjab , died by suicide after allegedly being harassed over unpaid school fees. The deceased, identified as Amjot Kaur Aulakh, was living with her maternal aunt for studies. She reportedly consumed poison on May 22 and died during treatment on Saturday night. Before her death, she recorded a video statement from her hospital bed detailing the harassment she faced from school authorities.

Allegations Student was constantly harassed by school authorities, family claims "I was called to school on May 11, where I was subjected to severe mental torture," she said in the video, adding that after that, she was taken to a separate room where the same thing happened. The family of the deceased alleged that Kaur was constantly harassed by school authorities over pending fees of around ₹20,000. Sarabjeet Kaur, the student's maternal aunt, said she was called by school authorities on May 22. Later that day, she allegedly consumed poison.

Government response Minister reacts to incident Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said an FIR for abetment to suicide has been registered. Minister Bains said, "It is very sad news that a 17-year-old girl has committed suicide, in which she alleges that the school harassed her." "It is due to various reasons like not paying fees or other reasons. Taking it very seriously, we have registered an FIR for abetment to suicide and strictest action has been taken against the school authorities, plus whoever is involved."

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