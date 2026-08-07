Punjab transfers Amritsar police chief Gurpreet Singh Bhullar after arrests
Punjab just shifted Amritsar police chief Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, right after his team busted suspected Pakistan-backed terror modules.
Nine people, including four minors, were arrested, and police said they were following ISI orders to scout security spots.
The timing of Bhullar's transfer has stirred talk about whether politics played a role.
Punjab denies Bhullar's Jantar Mantar claim
Bhullar mentioned some suspects had visited Jantar Mantar and allegedly planned attacks on protesters with gasoline bombs.
This set off speculation about links to ongoing protests, but the Punjab government quickly clarified there was no connection, saying Bhullar's comments were misunderstood and those arrested weren't tied to protest groups.
Critics call Bhullar AAP extended arm
Critics of the Punjab government accused Bhullar of being close to the Aam Aadmi Party, describing Bhullar as an "extended arm" of the ruling party.