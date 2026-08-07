Punjab workers and pensioners protest in Chandigarh for 18% DA
Punjab's government workers and pensioners hit the streets in Chandigarh this Friday, asking the state to finally deliver on promises.
Their main demands? Release of an overdue 18% dearness allowance, bringing back the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), and making contractual jobs permanent.
The protest was held under the banner of Sanjha Mulazam and Pensioners Front and Sanjha Mulazam Manch Punjab.
Police use water cannon in Chandigarh
Things got heated when protesters tried marching toward the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. Police set up barricades and used a water cannon.
Opposition leaders jumped in, saying the AAP government has let workers down; Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring called it a "report card" of public dissatisfaction.
Protesters say the state government has failed to address their demands despite repeated assurances.