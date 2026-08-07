Punjab workers and pensioners protest in Chandigarh for 18% DA

Punjab's government workers and pensioners hit the streets in Chandigarh this Friday, asking the state to finally deliver on promises.

Their main demands? Release of an overdue 18% dearness allowance, bringing back the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), and making contractual jobs permanent.

The protest was held under the banner of Sanjha Mulazam and Pensioners Front and Sanjha Mulazam Manch Punjab.