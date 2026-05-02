Punjab's AAP MLA Raman Arora gets 4 police officers assigned India May 02, 2026

Punjab's AAP MLA Raman Arora, who is currently facing corruption and extortion charges, just got his police security detail back.

His protection was pulled on May 12 last year before his arrest on May 23, but as of May 1, he now has four police officers and an escort vehicle assigned to him again.