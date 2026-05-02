Punjab's AAP MLA Raman Arora gets 4 police officers assigned
India
Punjab's AAP MLA Raman Arora, who is currently facing corruption and extortion charges, just got his police security detail back.
His protection was pulled on May 12 last year before his arrest on May 23, but as of May 1, he now has four police officers and an escort vehicle assigned to him again.
Arora backed by AAP despite raids
Even with ongoing legal trouble, including a raid at his home and accusations of using political power for personal gain, Arora is still active in politics with the party's support.
Investigators found cash, gold, and dozens of building violation notices at his home.
Some local officials are also under scrutiny in these cases, so this story is definitely still unfolding.