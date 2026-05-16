Punjab's farm fires surge to over 9,000 by May 15 India May 16, 2026

Farm fires in Punjab have shot up this season, crossing 9,000 cases by May 15, a 24% jump from last year.

Farmers are burning leftover wheat stubble to prep their fields for paddy planting, which kicks off June 1.

Just on May 15, there were 57 new incidents.

Even with the spike, numbers are still below the record high set in 2022.