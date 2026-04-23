Punjab's 'Gangstran te Vaar' sees 0 march murders, shootouts fall India Apr 23, 2026

Punjab's big push against gang crime, called Gangstran Te Vaar, is actually working.

Gang-related murders have dropped to zero in March, down from four in January, and shootouts between rival gangs are way down too, just nine cases by April 20, compared to 29 in January.