Punjab's 'Gangstran te Vaar' sees 0 march murders, shootouts fall
India
Punjab's big push against gang crime, called Gangstran Te Vaar, is actually working.
Gang-related murders have dropped to zero in March, down from four in January, and shootouts between rival gangs are way down too, just nine cases by April 20, compared to 29 in January.
Punjab launches helpline as extortion falls
The crackdown isn't just about police action. Extortion cases have also fallen, and the state has launched a toll-free Anti-Gangster Helpline so people can easily report suspicious activity.
Punjab's police chief calls it a win for public safety and says it's helping disrupt gang recruitment and crime control.