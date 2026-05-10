Puri Rath Yatra 2026 set for July 16 to 24
The iconic Puri Rath Yatra is back from July 16-24, 2026, bringing the massive chariot procession of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra through the streets of Puri.
A large number of devotees are expected to join in, preparations are blending age-old rituals with some serious crowd management to make sure everything runs smoothly.
Puri artisans complete 18 chariot wheels
Chariot building hit an important milestone on May 10 as servitors performed key rituals and artisans finished 18 wheels, each carved from sal wood blocks with Narasimha figures made on wooden components.
On the safety front, officials are stepping up big time: more than 200 police platoons, anti-drone technology, and hundreds of CCTV cameras will be in place.
Plus, there will be special trains for pilgrims and plenty of water points and toilets to keep everyone comfortable during the festivities.