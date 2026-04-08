Puri's Ratna Bhandar gets full inventory after nearly 5 decades

Puri temple inventory under tight security

The process runs till April 11, with extra sessions planned for April 13 and April 16-18.

Don't worry, temple rituals and darshan are still on as usual!

Security is tight: only authorized people can enter, striking forces are on standby, and emergency services are ready just in case.

The goal? To make sure every piece of treasure is safe, accounted for, and preserved for generations to come.