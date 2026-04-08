Puri's Ratna Bhandar gets full inventory after nearly 5 decades
After nearly five decades, the famous Ratna Bhandar (treasure vault) at Puri's Jagannath Temple is finally getting a full inventory.
The review kicked off on April 8, led by Justice Biswanath Rath and Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee.
Earlier, the team digitally cataloged daily-use ornaments with 3D mapping and video, and now they're focusing on the festival jewelry, including the iconic Suna Bhesa gold adornments.
Puri temple inventory under tight security
The process runs till April 11, with extra sessions planned for April 13 and April 16-18.
Don't worry, temple rituals and darshan are still on as usual!
Security is tight: only authorized people can enter, striking forces are on standby, and emergency services are ready just in case.
The goal? To make sure every piece of treasure is safe, accounted for, and preserved for generations to come.