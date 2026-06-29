Purnima Devi Barman leads Hargila Army saving greater adjutant storks India Jun 29, 2026

Wildlife biologist Purnima Devi Barman is behind Assam's inspiring Hargila Army, a group of 20,000 women working together to save the near threatened greater adjutant stork.

These birds were once seen as unlucky and nearly vanished from Assam in the 1990s, but thanks to Barman and her team, their numbers are bouncing back.