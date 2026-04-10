Purohit Devkrishna found dead in Dhar, wife Priyanka, Kamlesh implicated

Fake robbery exposed, Priyanka confesses

Kamlesh brought in an accomplice named Surendra Bhati, offering him ₹1 lakh to carry out the killing while the house door was left unlocked that night.

Afterward, she tried to fake a robbery scene at home—but police quickly saw through it when they recovered the jewelry she had claimed was stolen and traced calls between Priyanka and Kamlesh.

Under pressure, Priyanka confessed; now both she and Kamlesh are under arrest while Surendra is still on the run.

Devkrishna's family is calling for strict punishment as the investigation continues.