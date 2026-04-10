Purohit Devkrishna found dead in Dhar, wife Priyanka, Kamlesh implicated
A murder mystery in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, just took a wild turn: spice trader Purohit Devkrishna was found dead on April 7, and what looked like a robbery was actually a planned crime.
Police discovered that his wife Priyanka and her lover Kamlesh were behind it, driven by ongoing marital issues and personal grievances.
Their stories didn't add up during questioning, which led investigators to dig deeper.
Fake robbery exposed, Priyanka confesses
Kamlesh brought in an accomplice named Surendra Bhati, offering him ₹1 lakh to carry out the killing while the house door was left unlocked that night.
Afterward, she tried to fake a robbery scene at home—but police quickly saw through it when they recovered the jewelry she had claimed was stolen and traced calls between Priyanka and Kamlesh.
Under pressure, Priyanka confessed; now both she and Kamlesh are under arrest while Surendra is still on the run.
Devkrishna's family is calling for strict punishment as the investigation continues.