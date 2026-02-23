Purvanchal Expressway accident: 6 dead, 21 injured
India
A double-decker bus headed from Ludhiana to Darbhanga crashed and flipped over on the Purvanchal Expressway near Lucknow on Monday afternoon.
Sadly, six people lost their lives and 21 others were hurt.
Early reports say the driver may have dozed off at the wheel, causing the accident.
Authorities are checking CCTV footage
The crash scattered passengers' belongings all over the highway and jolted sleeping families awake, leaving everyone shaken and confused.
Locals rushed to help, while emergency crews used cranes to rescue those trapped inside.
Authorities are now checking CCTV footage and looking into whether driver fatigue or a mechanical issue was to blame.