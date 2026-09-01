Pushkar Singh Dhami orders suspensions after contaminated Jyolikot water deaths

Calling the situation an "epidemic," the Uttarakhand High Court has ordered immediate fixes: like testing water sources, checking for sewage leaks, and making sure clean drinking water and adequate medical facilities reach residents of Jyolikot and neighboring villages.

Relief teams are on the ground handing out ORS and chlorine tablets, while a proposal to establish a water-testing laboratory in the Kumaon region will keep tabs on water safety going forward.

Concerns about more people falling sick have made this a top priority for local officials.