Qatar-Iran conflict could raise energy costs in India
India
Qatar has paused its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production after Iranian drone attacks hit key facilities, causing a major supply crunch for India.
With 40% of India's LNG coming from Qatar, ships are now stuck outside the Strait of Hormuz, and companies like Petronet and GAIL are scrambling to manage the fallout.
Real-time lesson in global conflicts' impact on daily lives
If you use CNG for your ride or rely on piped gas at home, expect higher prices and possible shortages—spot LNG prices have already doubled.
This isn't just an Indian problem: since 20% of global LNG moves through this route, energy costs everywhere could spike.
It's a real-time lesson in how global conflicts can hit our daily lives and wallets.