Qatar's Ras Laffan attacked by Iran: What it means for India
Iran fired missiles at Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City in March, raising concerns about potential production disruptions at one of the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) export hubs.
This site is key for India, because Qatar, of which Ras Laffan is the main LNG hub, supplies nearly half of the country's liquefied natural gas.
What does this mean for India?
With India getting about 90% of its fuel imports from West Asia, this attack has made energy officials nervous.
The government says it is seeking cargoes from other suppliers, noting that the US and Australia are major LNG suppliers, and has diversified LPG supplies, including imports from the US
Plus, disruptions at Qatar's LNG facilities could affect global gas prices, so your energy bills might feel the impact too.