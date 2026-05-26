India and the United States have signed a strategic agreement on critical minerals and rare earths. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed the framework during the Quad Foreign Ministers's meeting in New Delhi. The agreement aims to strengthen supply chains for key resources used in semiconductors, electric vehicles, clean energy and defense technologies.

Supply chain security Agreement to reduce reliance on China's rare earth dominance The pact is part of efforts to diversify sourcing and reduce reliance on China's dominance in rare earth processing and supplies. "We are today signing a bilateral India-US framework on securing supplies of mining and processing of critical minerals and rare earths," Jaishankar said after signing the agreement. He added that this framework would deepen cooperation across the entire critical minerals supply chain.

EAM It will strengthen resilient and diversified supply chains "This framework aims to deepen our cooperation across the entire critical minerals and rare earth supply chain, including mining, processing, recycling and related investment. It will strengthen resilient and diversified supply chains, help us to collaborate and financing and with the effective management of critical minerals and rare earths," EAM said. "It is one more sign of how close our cooperation is in a world where there are so many challenges but also so many opportunities," he added.

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Strategic partnership Rubio emphasizes strategic interests in critical minerals Rubio also spoke about the importance of this agreement for both nations' national interests. He said, "We are two countries that have strategic interests in ensuring reliable long-term access to critical minerals and supply chains that are important for our innovation economy." He said the groundwork for this was laid on the 4th of February at the Critical Minerals Forum in Washington, DC. It gained momentum later that month when India signed on to Paxilla.

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