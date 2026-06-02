R. Balasubramaniam honored in Mysuru as full-time NITI Aayog member
R. Balasubramaniam, founder of SVYM and GRAAM, was honored in Mysuru for becoming a full-time member of NITI Aayog.
The event, called "Celebrating Grassroots Leadership in National Building," brought together local leaders and supporters at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Center.
Balasubramaniam credits team, urges regenerative development
Balasubramaniam shared how SVYM grew from a small start to national recognition, crediting his team for their dedication.
He talked about moving from activism to working with government, saying real change happens when citizens and officials join forces.
He also pushed for "regenerative development," basically rebuilding communities and ecosystems so everyone thrives.
Panel discusses Mysuru culture growth sustainability
The event included a panel on Mysuru's future, where experts discussed balancing culture, growth, and sustainability as the city moves forward.