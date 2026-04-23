R Gokuleswaran votes for 1st time in Tamil Nadu polls
India
R Gokuleswaran, who lived as a refugee, just voted for the first time in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections at age 39.
After gaining Indian citizenship, he marked this moment from his home in the Kottapattu refugee camp.
R Gokuleswaran juggles work and family
Gokuleswaran juggles life as a shop worker and dad of two.
He shared that my life as an Indian has just begun and gives hope for his children's future.
His story is a reminder that refugees can become active citizens, shaping their own lives (and their communities) through democracy.