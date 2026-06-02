Rabi Lamichhane visits India amid Nepal protests over Shah's claim
Nepal's RSP leader Rabi Lamichhane is in India for five days, hoping to boost ties between the two countries.
His visit comes at a tense moment: protests have broken out in Nepal after Prime Minister Shah made some controversial claims about Nepal had also encroached on India's land.
Lamichhane meets External Affairs Minister Jaishankar
Lamichhane was invited by India's BJP and landed in New Delhi on June 1, 2026.
He met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to talk about development and connecting people across borders.
Jaishankar shared afterward, "A pleasure to meet Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party Chairperson Rabi Lamichhane and his delegation today in Delhi. Our discussions focused on the development partnership and people-to-people ties. These have a crucial role in promoting growth and prosperity."