36 injured as 'rabid' dog creates chaos at UP wedding 

As many as 36 people were injured after a stray dog, suspected to be rabid, entered a wedding venue in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday and went on a biting spree. The incident took place at the Abhinandan banquet hall on Bilsi Road under Bisauli police station limits. The dog first attacked a young man selling helmets before entering the marriage hall and attacking guests.

Chaos unfolds Dog bites guests, pedestrians, cattle The sudden attack by the dog led to panic and chaos at the wedding venue, with many guests injuring themselves while trying to escape or protect themselves. Eyewitnesses reported a stampede-like situation with women and children screaming in fear. The dog later moved outside the banquet hall, attacking pedestrians and shopkeepers before fleeing toward a nearby village where it bit cattle.

Medical response All injured given anti-rabies shots Dr. Anil Verma from the community health center (CHC) in Bisauli said 36 people were given anti-rabies shots while three men with serious chest injuries were referred to a district hospital. The incident has sparked anger among local residents who staged a protest demanding action against stray dogs in the area. They claimed that despite spending money on stray dog management, no response was seen on the ground, as the dog continued to roam freely.

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