Radhika Mishra says Air India requires waivers, emails N Chandrasekaran
Radhika Mishra, whose father died in the 2025 Ahmedabad plane crash, is speaking up against Air India.
She says the airline is making families sign away their legal rights just to get compensation after losing loved ones, a move she calls unfair.
In her email to Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, she urges that families deserve both financial help and a fair shot at justice, not one or the other.
Air India defends waivers, 25L paid
Air India responded that asking for such waivers is standard industry practice and said it has paid ₹25 lakh per victim in interim compensation, and Tata Group is additionally providing ₹1 crore ex gratia to each victim's family.
Meanwhile, a preliminary AAIB report pointed to manual intervention after the fuel control switches briefly moved from "run" to "cut off" seconds after takeoff.
Under international rules, compensation starts at about ₹1.9 crore but can go higher if negligence is proven.