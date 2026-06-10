Radhika Mishra says Air India requires waivers, emails N Chandrasekaran India Jun 10, 2026

Radhika Mishra, whose father died in the 2025 Ahmedabad plane crash, is speaking up against Air India.

She says the airline is making families sign away their legal rights just to get compensation after losing loved ones, a move she calls unfair.

In her email to Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, she urges that families deserve both financial help and a fair shot at justice, not one or the other.