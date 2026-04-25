Raghav Chadha and 6 AAP MPs could claim anti-defection shield India Apr 25, 2026

Raghav Chadha and six other AAP Rajya Sabha MPs want to merge with the BJP, and it looks like they might legally get away with it.

Because they make up over two-thirds of AAP's upper house members, Supreme Court advocate Chitranshul Sinha says their switch could be protected by the anti-defection law if all the paperwork is done right.