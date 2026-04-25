Raghav Chadha and 6 AAP MPs could claim anti-defection shield
India
Raghav Chadha and six other AAP Rajya Sabha MPs want to merge with the BJP, and it looks like they might legally get away with it.
Because they make up over two-thirds of AAP's upper house members, Supreme Court advocate Chitranshul Sinha says their switch could be protected by the anti-defection law if all the paperwork is done right.
Merger could ease parliamentary party switching
If this merger goes through, it could set a new standard for party switches in Parliament.
Lawmakers might find it easier to change sides without losing their seats as long as they follow the rules.
But there is a flip side: moves like this could make political loyalties even shakier in the future.