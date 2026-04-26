Raghu Rai dies at 83, photographer whose lens chronicled India
India
Raghu Rai, the iconic Indian photographer known for capturing some of the country's most powerful moments, has died at 83.
Beginning to learn photography in 1962, Rai's lens told India's story to the world, from historic events to everyday life.
He was even handpicked for Magnum Photos by the legendary Henri Cartier-Bresson.
Raghu Rai documented major events
Rai's photos documented major events like the Bangladesh war and the Bhopal gas tragedy, shaping how generations see India today.
He published more than 18 books and was honored with a Padma Shri in 1972.
Beyond his own work, Rai mentored young photographers and helped bring untold Indian stories to global attention: his influence will be felt for years to come.