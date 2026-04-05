Rahash Sethi arrested in Dhenkanal for raping differently-abled daughter
India
A disturbing case from Dhenkanal, Odisha, has led to the arrest of a 59-year-old man, Rahash Sethi, for repeatedly raping his 21-year-old differently-abled daughter.
The crime only surfaced when the young woman showed signs of pregnancy and later gave birth at the local hospital.
Dhenkanal locals demand punishment, police probe
The incident has sparked anger among locals, who are demanding strict punishment for the accused.
Police have registered a case and launched a full investigation.