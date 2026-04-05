Rahash Sethi arrested in Dhenkanal for raping differently-abled daughter India Apr 05, 2026

A disturbing case from Dhenkanal, Odisha, has led to the arrest of a 59-year-old man, Rahash Sethi, for repeatedly raping his 21-year-old differently-abled daughter.

The crime only surfaced when the young woman showed signs of pregnancy and later gave birth at the local hospital.