Rahul Chaturvedi arrested in Greater Noida for matrimonial scams India May 31, 2026

Rahul Chaturvedi, a 39-year-old IIM Bangalore alumnus, was arrested in Greater Noida for allegedly scamming more than 16 women on a matrimonial website.

He pretended to be an HR manager at a big company and convinced victims to send him money (nearly ₹8 lakh) and even iPhones.

The case surfaced after one woman reported he took ₹2.4 lakh from her under the excuse of his father's medical bills but spent it on things like pricey shoes.