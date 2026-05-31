Rahul Chaturvedi arrested in Greater Noida for matrimonial scams
India
Rahul Chaturvedi, a 39-year-old IIM Bangalore alumnus, was arrested in Greater Noida for allegedly scamming more than 16 women on a matrimonial website.
He pretended to be an HR manager at a big company and convinced victims to send him money (nearly ₹8 lakh) and even iPhones.
The case surfaced after one woman reported he took ₹2.4 lakh from her under the excuse of his father's medical bills but spent it on things like pricey shoes.
Chaturvedi posed as HR, impersonated father
Chaturvedi used his real HR background and fake salary slips to gain trust, even meeting her parents to seem genuine.
Police found he modulated his voice during calls to impersonate his father and avoid suspicion.