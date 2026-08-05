Rahul Gandhi meets student protesters, criticizes government over police violence
Rahul Gandhi sat down with student protesters on Wednesday, August 05, 2026, listening to their stories of police violence during peaceful demonstrations across India.
Students spoke out about sexual misconduct, harassment, and injuries by authorities.
Gandhi called out the government for not acting, saying, "It takes courage for them to come forward because they continue to face harassment. I am proud of them."
Students allege police misconduct, pellet injuries
Muskan alleged a police officer tried to sexually misconduct her with a baton;
Nutan Toppo said she was hit by pellet gun at Jantar Mantar;
and Rhiya Ahir described facing online harassment after stopping the detention of 20 students.
Farhanaz said police officials called demonstrators "deshdrohi" (anti-national).
Rhiya Ahir filed a complaint on July 27 and said no FIR had been registered yet in her case.