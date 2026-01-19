Rahul Gandhi skips court appearance in defamation case; next hearing on Feb 20 India Jan 19, 2026

Rahul Gandhi did not appear before the MP-MLA court in Sultanpur on Monday, Jan 19, 2026, where he faces a defamation case filed by local BJP functionary Vijay Mishra back in 2018.

Gandhi's counsel told the judge he was in Kerala.

The court has now given Gandhi one final chance to show up, moving the next hearing to February 20, 2026.