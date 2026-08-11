Rahul Gandhi to face September 19 Hathras defamation hearing

Back in December 2024, Gandhi reportedly said that the accused men were "roaming free" after the Hathras incident.

But Ravi, Ram Kumar alias Ramu, and Lav Kush, who were acquitted of rape charges following a CBI investigation and a trial that lasted over two-and-a-half years, say those words hurt their reputation.

They even asked for ₹1.5 crore in damages before filing the complaint.

The complaint was dismissed on May 13, 2026, but they filed a revision petition.