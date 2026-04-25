Rahul Meena accused of raping, killing IIT graduate in Delhi
A 23-year-old man, Rahul Meena, is at the center of a shocking case in Delhi after being accused of raping and killing a 22-year-old IIT graduate.
After the crime, Meena checked into a Dwarka hotel using a fake name and without carrying an ID on him, though he gave his Aadhaar number, telling staff he was from Alwar and had come to Delhi for some work.
The hotel manager remembers him as calm and unremarkable. Nothing seemed off at the time.
Meena confessed to crime for money
Police say Meena used a hidden key to enter the victim's home, committed the crime, and escaped with over ₹12 lakh in cash and valuables after trying to open her safe with her fingerprints.
He changed clothes and ditched evidence on his way out.
Now under arrest, Meena has confessed to doing it for money.
Investigators are looking into his past links (including another case in Alwar) and plan to conduct a psychoanalysis while questioning his family for more details.