Rahul Meena accused of raping, killing IIT graduate in Delhi

Meena confessed to crime for money

Police say Meena used a hidden key to enter the victim's home, committed the crime, and escaped with over ₹12 lakh in cash and valuables after trying to open her safe with her fingerprints.

He changed clothes and ditched evidence on his way out.

Now under arrest, Meena has confessed to doing it for money.

Investigators are looking into his past links (including another case in Alwar) and plan to conduct a psychoanalysis while questioning his family for more details.