Rahul Meena arrested in connection with South Delhi murder
India
A 22-year-old woman was found murdered in her Kailash Hills, South Delhi house on Thursday.
The accused, Rahul Meena (23), used a smart key hidden near a shoe rack to enter while her parents were out.
He was caught the same day (He was already wanted for another sexual assault).
Postmortem confirms victim died by strangulation
Police say Meena demanded money, then strangled the victim with a charger wire when she refused, before bludgeoning and allegedly raping her.
The postmortem confirmed death by strangulation and signs of a violent struggle.
Meena had worked for the family before and was already wanted in another sexual assault case in Rajasthan's Alwar.
Police have preserved forensic evidence as part of their investigation.