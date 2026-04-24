Rahul Meena arrested in connection with South Delhi murder

Postmortem confirms victim died by strangulation

Police say Meena demanded money, then strangled the victim with a charger wire when she refused, before bludgeoning and allegedly raping her.

The postmortem confirmed death by strangulation and signs of a violent struggle.

Meena had worked for the family before and was already wanted in another sexual assault case in Rajasthan's Alwar.

Police have preserved forensic evidence as part of their investigation.