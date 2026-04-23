Rahul Meena arrested over alleged killing of IRS officer's daughter
A 23-year-old man, Rahul Meena, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and murdering the daughter of an IRS officer in Southeast Delhi on April 22.
Police say Meena was desperate to pay off ₹7 lakh in gambling debts and went to her house to steal money.
When he demanded she open a fingerprint-secured locker and she refused, things turned violent.
Meena forced locker open, stole cash
Meena reportedly hit the victim with a heavy object, then used a screwdriver to force open the locker and took cash.
Investigators say his statements have raised concerns about his mental health.
After the crime, he tried to escape by train but missed it, eventually getting caught at a nearby hotel.
The case has left the local community shaken and police are still digging into Meena's motives and background.