Rahul Meena arrested over alleged killing of IRS officer's daughter

Meena forced locker open, stole cash

Meena reportedly hit the victim with a heavy object, then used a screwdriver to force open the locker and took cash.

Investigators say his statements have raised concerns about his mental health.

After the crime, he tried to escape by train but missed it, eventually getting caught at a nearby hotel.

The case has left the local community shaken and police are still digging into Meena's motives and background.