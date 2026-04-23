Rahul Meena charged with rape, murder in South Delhi killing
India
A 22-year-old Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduate, daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, was found murdered in her South Delhi home on Wednesday morning.
Police say Rahul Meena, 19, who used to work as a domestic help for the family, entered the house when her parents were away and attacked her.
He has now been arrested and faces charges of rape and murder.
Rahul Meena's gambling addiction cited
Investigators believe Meena's gambling addiction pushed him to commit the crime.
He tried to rob valuables using his knowledge of the house layout but failed to access a locker with the victim's fingerprint, so he broke in with tools instead.
Just a day earlier, he had pulled off a similar rape in Alwar.