Rahul Meena charged with rape, murder in South Delhi killing India Apr 23, 2026

A 22-year-old Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduate, daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, was found murdered in her South Delhi home on Wednesday morning.

Police say Rahul Meena, 19, who used to work as a domestic help for the family, entered the house when her parents were away and attacked her.

He has now been arrested and faces charges of rape and murder.