Rail fracture between Mumbra and Kalwa delays Central Railway commuters
India
Mumbai's Central Railway hit a rough patch Monday morning when a rail fracture between Mumbra and Kalwa disrupted trains right in the middle of rush hour.
Repairs were quick, done in about 25 minutes, but the ripple effect meant commuters faced long delays and plenty of frustration well into the afternoon.
Rerouting and poor communication strand commuters
To manage the mess, some trains were rerouted to faster lines, but poor communication left many people confused.
Key stations like Parel and Currey Road were skipped without warning, stranding passengers and even prompting some to get down onto the tracks.
Commuters are now calling for better updates and smoother disruption management, so they are not left guessing next time things go off track.