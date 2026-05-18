Railway staff checking empty train finds woman's chopped-up body  

In a shocking incident, railway staff discovered a woman's headless torso and limbs inside a trunk and bag on the Chhapra-Gomti Nagar Express at Lucknow 's Gomtinagar station. The train, which runs from Bihar to Lucknow via Gorakhpur, had arrived from Chhapra in Bihar. The grisly find was made during routine checks by railway staff after passengers disembarked.

Discovery details Body packed in trunk, bag The railway staff found a trunk and a bag near the washroom of a sleeper coach. Railways SP Rohit Mishra said, "The railway staff informed the stationmaster, and the railway police were also alerted. We reached the spot. When the box and the bag were opened, a woman's headless torso was found. It had been packed in a polyethylene bag and put into the box."

Ongoing probe Teams formed to investigate case In the bag, they also found the arms and legs, also packed in polyethylene. "The woman's age is estimated to be between 25 and 30 years," Mishra said. The police have registered a case and are working to identify the victim. Clothes were recovered from both the trunk and the bag, but no clues about her identity have been found yet. "We have formed three teams and one of them has gone to Bihar to investigate this case," Mishra said.

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Cops Clothes were placed over the bags Police stated the woman's legs, chopped off from below the knees, and hands, severed below the elbows, were wrapped in plastic bags. These were then neatly placed in a cotton bag. Officials noticed no apparent bloodstains on the bag, indicating that the remains were meticulously packed and concealed. Clothes had been placed over the polythene bags, possibly to conceal the contents and avoid detection by passengers or railway personnel.

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