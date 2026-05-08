Odisha: Railway cop lynched after allegedly attempting to rape woman

In a shocking incident, a railway cop was lynched by a mob on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar , Odisha . The victim has been identified as Soumya Ranjan Swain (32), who also worked as a part-time gym trainer, The Times of India reported. The incident reportedly took place around 10:30am when Swain and his friend Om Prakash Rout (20) encountered two women on a scooter in the Balianta area.

Incident details Details of the incident According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena, Swain allegedly passed lewd remarks to the women and rammed his bike into their scooter. When they fell off, he reportedly attempted to rape one of them. The women raised an alarm, drawing passers-by who intervened. More locals gathered and attacked Swain, tied his hands and feet to a pole. DCP Meena said Swain was behaving "abnormally and aggressively."

Aftermath Swain resisted police rescue efforts, bit 1 officer DCP Meena was quoted as saying, "When the police arrived, Swain resisted rescue efforts and bit one of our personnel." He was then rushed to Capital Hospital, where he was declared dead. His friend Rout was not harmed in the incident. Two cases have been registered: one for sexual assault against Swain and another for murder related to his lynching. Four people have been arrested in connection with this case.

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Rising tensions Tensions flare at police station after clash with victim's relatives Tensions flared at Balianta police station after a clash between the police and Swain's relatives. His mother blamed the police for not stopping the mob, saying, "Had the police stopped the mob, my son would have been saved." However, DCP Meena defended his officers, saying his personnel controlled an angry mob and there was no negligence on their part.

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