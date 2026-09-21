Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces over ₹20,000cr Kerala railway projects

Kerala has already electrified its entire rail network and finished several track upgrades, a big step for smoother journeys.

But there's still a snag: land acquisition is moving slowly (just 13% done), which is holding up key projects like Angamali-Sabarimala.

On the bright side, the central government has bumped up Kerala's railway budget to ₹3,795 crore for FY 2026-27 to help push things forward.