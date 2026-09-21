Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces over ₹20,000cr Kerala railway projects
India
Big news for Kerala's train travelers: the state currently has railway projects worth over ₹20,000 crore under execution.
Announced by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the plan covers nine new tracks and multitracking projects, 145 flyovers and underpasses, and 19 station makeovers.
Kerala land acquisition only 13% complete
Kerala has already electrified its entire rail network and finished several track upgrades, a big step for smoother journeys.
But there's still a snag: land acquisition is moving slowly (just 13% done), which is holding up key projects like Angamali-Sabarimala.
On the bright side, the central government has bumped up Kerala's railway budget to ₹3,795 crore for FY 2026-27 to help push things forward.