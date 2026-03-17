Railway recruitment exams postponed amid protests over 'Kannada' issue India Mar 17, 2026

South Western Railway (SWR) has put its recruitment exams on pause after protests broke out over Kannada being dropped as an exam language.

The tests were supposed to happen today, but when Kannada was removed from the options (leaving just English and Hindi), groups like Karnataka Rakshana Vedike took to the streets, leading SWR to postpone the exams indefinitely.