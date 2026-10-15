Railways cancel around 200 trains in Delhi over EC protests
Travel plans took a hit in Delhi after the Railways canceled around 200 passenger trains and 41 mail and express trains, amid restrictions imposed ahead of protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The cancelations ran from the afternoon of October 9 to midnight on October 10, with officials saying it was all about keeping things safe and orderly.
Supreme Court reviews Delhi train disruptions
The protests against the Election Commission's intensive update of electoral rolls.
Only trains scheduled to leave after 2pm on October 9 were affected, out of the 165 regular mail and express trains were scheduled to terminate in the Delhi area on October 10.
The Supreme Court is now stepping in to review how these disruptions played out and what it means for handling public demonstrations in the city.