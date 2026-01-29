Railways told to pay ₹9L after student misses exam due to train delay
After more than seven years, Indian Railways has been ordered to pay ₹9.1 lakh to Samriddhi, a student who missed her entrance exam because her train was over two hours late.
The consumer court called out the railways for poor service and gave them 45 days to pay up.
What actually happened?
Back in May 2018, Samriddhi's train arrived so late that she missed the reporting deadline for her BSc Biotechnology entrance test—costing her an entire academic year.
She first tried reaching out for compensation but got no response, so she took the matter to court.
Why this matters
Even after missing out on that year, Samriddhi didn't give up—she went on to finish her MSc and is now prepping for a PhD.
The court's decision is being seen as a big win for students and travelers who've faced similar setbacks due to delays.