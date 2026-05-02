Rain and hail give Delhi relief as IMD reports 36.4°C India May 02, 2026

Delhi just got a much-needed break from the relentless April heat.

Thanks to rain and even a bit of hail on Thursday, April 30, temperatures dropped sharply on May 1, with the IMD reporting a maximum of 36.4 degrees Celsius, almost three degrees Celsius cooler than usual for this time of year.