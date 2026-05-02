Rain and hail give Delhi relief as IMD reports 36.4°C
India
Delhi just got a much-needed break from the relentless April heat.
Thanks to rain and even a bit of hail on Thursday, April 30, temperatures dropped sharply on May 1, with the IMD reporting a maximum of 36.4 degrees Celsius, almost three degrees Celsius cooler than usual for this time of year.
Air quality moderate at AQI 119
Weather stations across the city showed similar drops, with places like Palam and Lodhi Road also feeling cooler.
The air quality was in the moderate category at AQI 119.
Looking ahead, expect partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer days between 38 and 41 degrees Celsius, but for now, Delhiites are enjoying some well-earned relief.